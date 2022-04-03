Maharashtra: 11 coaches of Pawan Express derail near Nashik, two injured

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Visuals of the derailed coaches of LTT-Jaynagar in Nashik

Six coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed on Sunday between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on the Dn line. Central Railway officials said that accident relief trains and medical van have been rushed to the spot. The incident occurred at 3. 10 pm on Sunday.

The CPRO, in a statement, said, "2 minor injuries in train derailment in Nashik. Both are given primary treatment, not required to be hospitalized. No one else is reported to be injured, no deaths either. One body found near tracks is not of a passenger, & is believed to be there before the derailment."

An accident relief train from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri have been sent to the spot, a spokesperson of the central railways said.

Helpline numbers 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 have been issued at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and for Nashik Road it is 0253-2465816, for Bhusaval 02582-220167 and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.

The accident has resulted in the regulation of five trains, including the 12617 Nizamuddin Mangala Express, the 12071 Jalna Janshatabdi Express, the 12188 Jabalpur Garibrath, the 11071 Varanasi Express and the 01027 LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special, the railways said.

The 22221 Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express has been diverted through the Diva-Vasai route, it said.

