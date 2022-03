Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Chhattisgarh: Seven compartments of goods train, including engine, derailed at Jamgaon Station

Seven compartments of a goods train, including the engine, were derailed at the Jamgaon (JMG) railway station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday.

No casualities, or injuries have been reported yet.

Visuals of the scene.

