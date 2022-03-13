Watch | Alert RPF cop saves man from falling on train tracks in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @CENTRAL_RAILWAY The RPF's brave act was recorded in the railway station's CCTV camera.

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a passenger who fell on the platform while boarding a moving local train in Mumbai's Wadala railway station.

A video clip shared by the Central Railway on its official Twitter handle, shows the passenger falling off a moving train. The moment the passenger falls off the platform, an RPF constable is seen getting into action mode. He drags the man to safety. The RPF's brave act was recorded in the railway station's CCTV camera.

In the caption, Central Railway wrote, “Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Wadala station.”

Meanwhile, in another incident, a passenger fell on the metro tracks at Shahdara Metro station in New Delhi. He was saved by alert CISF officials present at the station.

