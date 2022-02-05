Man busy on smartphone falls on Delhi Metro tracks; here's what happened next | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The CISF personnel helping up a man to the platform after the he falls at a Delhi Metro station.

A passenger Shailender Mehata from Shahdara fell on the metro tracks at Shahdara Metro station on Saturday. He was saved by alert CISF officials present at the station.

In a video posted by the CISF, it is seen that Mehata was engrossed in his smartphone while being unaware of walking towards the rail tracks. He was seen having difficulty in getting up although no major injuries were involved.

The CISF also tagged the Prime Minister and Home Minister's Office as well as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Meanwhile in another incident, Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have saved the life of a passenger who fell down on a platform while trying to board a moving train in Maharashtra.

Although this time the passenger was seen trying to get inside a moving train with a bag around his back and then falling on the platform. He is then seen getting dragged for a short distance by the train.

The man later leaves the gate of the train that he was holding onto after which RPF personnel rushed to the spot and dragged him to safety by pulling his legs. The passenger then stands up to his feet and adjusts his outfit.

Also Read | Delhi businessman murders 22-year old employee, dumps his body near metro station

Also Read | Delhi Metro services to resume as per regular timetable on weekends from today

Latest India News