Andhra school chainsaw attack: Accused shot by police while trying to flee

The accused responsible for attacking two schoolgirls with a chainsaw inside a classroom has been shot at by the police while he tried to flee in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, the cops said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Hemant.

He had allegedly attacked two girls who were class 10 students at a government school in Raptadu on October 31. Following the incident, the police formed multiple special teams and rushed to the Atmakur forest area after receiving information about him.

According to the police, Hemant allegedly attacked the police and tried to flee. However, he failed to escape after being shot at by the cops, who reportedly fired six rounds at him. He was later shifted to the District Government General Hospital in Anantapur after he sustained serious injuries.

"Police opened fire on Hemant, the accused in the Raptadu schoolgirls attack, after he reportedly attacked personnel who went to apprehend him in the Atmakur forest area on Sunday," news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

One girl shifted to Bengaluru

Hemant had attacked the girl after she rejected his marriage proposal. During the attack at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School, he attacked the girl, leaving her grievously injured. Another girl was injured when she tried to intervene and protect her classmate.

The girl has now been shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment. She had suffered multiple grievous injuries, including the complete severing of her right hand, injuries to her neck and face, several fractures to her skull and ribs, and damage to blood vessels.

"Initial treatment was given at Anantapur Government General Hospital (GGH). We sent her to a hospital in Bengaluru with a team of doctors through a green channel," Andhra Pradesh's Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav told PTI on Saturday.

In a report to the Director of Medical Education, Anantapur GGH superintendent D Malleswari said the girl had suffered polytrauma, hypovolaemic shock, pneumothorax, multiple facial bone fractures and a compound fracture of the proximal humerus. She also suffered fractures to both scapulae, tendon injuries in her left forearm and multiple lacerations to her scalp, face, neck, back of the shoulder, ear and eyelids, besides a C3 spinous process fracture, the report said.

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