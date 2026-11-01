'Rahul Gandhi an illegal LoP': BJP hits back over 2024 polls remark, calls INDIA bloc rally a 'flop show'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday described the INDIA bloc's rally as a 'flop show' and said 40 per cent of the space remained vacant during the march at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, calling Rahul Gandhi an 'illegal' Leader of Opposition (LoP) for claiming that the 2024 Lok Sabha election results were 'illegal'.

Speaking at a press conference immediately after the opposition march, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi's address was a "complete waste of time" and reminded the opposition leader that Gyanesh Kumar was not even the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) when the 2024 parliamentary elections were held in India.

"You can see in the background that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40% of the space, was vacant," Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000–7,000 were empty at 3:30–4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress' claim of 10 lakh attendees."

'If an election is illegal, challenge it in court. Show me a single petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress or any INDIA bloc party challenging the 2024 election. You cannot declare an election illegal two and a half years later at Ramlila Maidan," he said.

Patra, a Lok Sabha member from Odisha's Puri, continued targeting Rahul and said India does not belong to his 'Abbu Jaan'. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that a person becomes a PM through sweat and hard work.

He said the opposition could not gather 10 lakh people for Sunday's march despite bringing together so many parties and flags. Using such tricks will not help anyone become the prime minister, Patra stressed, adding the INDIA bloc will not receive the public's support through such 'false allegations'.

"This India belongs to the people of India. Even a tea seller can become Prime Minister and an ordinary person can become Home Minister in this democracy," the BJP leader said.

"And that is what bothers you. Rahul Gandhi ji, you are neither Shiv nor is the chaos you want to plunge India into any 'Shiv Ji Ki Baraat'. This is not Shiv Ji's Baraat. This is nothing but a spectacle of chaos," he added.

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