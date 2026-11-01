NCB freezes 25 properties worth Rs 20.10 crore in inter-state drug diversion case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured confirmation of its order freezing 25 properties worth a combined Rs 20.10 crore in an inter-state pharmaceutical drug diversion case. The order was confirmed on October 30, 2026, by the Competent Authority under the SAFEM (FOP) and NDPS Acts in New Delhi.

The properties have an aggregate invested value of Rs 20.10 crore. The authority confirmed the freezing order issued by the NCB on October 2 under Section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The move restricts the transfer of the properties or other dealings with them without prior permission, preserving the assets for proceedings under Chapter VA of the Act.

ED traces proceeds of drug trafficking

The NCB's financial investigation found that proceeds from the sale of diverted medicines were routed and layered through bank accounts belonging to firms under investigation. The accused were unable to establish lawful sources of income for properties held in their own names or those of their family members.

The 25 properties include industrial plots, commercial units, shop-cum-office units and residential apartments. They are located in areas including Gillco Industrial Park, Mohali City Centre-3, Mohali City Centre Walk, Janta Industrial Estate, Galaxy Heights-2 and Queenstown.

NCB targets the trafficking network and its finances

The action forms part of the NCB's network-centric approach, which investigates drug supply chains alongside their financial networks. By tracing the movement of diverted medicines and the proceeds from their sale, the agency aims to identify and act against manufacturers, distributors, organisers, front entities and financial facilitators involved in illicit trafficking.

The NCB says action against illegally acquired assets can disrupt the financial support system sustaining such networks and limit their ability to reinvest drug profits into further trafficking.

Case began with seizure of Tramadol tablets in Amritsar

The case began with the seizure of 5,000 Tramadol tablets in Amritsar on February 7, 2025. The packaging named M/s J R Pharmaceuticals, Haridwar, as the manufacturer and M/s Tiwari Medical Agencies, Dehradun, as the marketer. Further enquiries established that the marketing firm did not exist.

A Special Investigation Team formed by the NCB followed the supply chain and uncovered an inter-state network of pharmaceutical firms in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The firms were allegedly diverting medicines to non-existent entities for illicit distribution.

Seizures and arrests across seven states

The investigation has so far led to the seizure of approximately 34 lakh psychotropic tablets, 10.57 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, 50,000 Tramadol ampoules, 5,000 Midazolam vials and around 2,200 kg of psychotropic powder, including raw material and formulations.

Seventeen people have been arrested. The network has been found to extend across seven states: Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Substantial quantities of psychotropic drugs and raw material were seized from M/s Digital Vision and M/s Vellinton Healthcare in Kala-Amb, Himachal Pradesh.

Konic Goyal, Manic Goyal and their father Parshotam Lal Goyal, residents of Ambala Cantt in Haryana, remain absconding despite repeated summons and non-bailable warrants. Their applications for anticipatory bail have been dismissed by the Supreme Court of India. The confirmed freezing order includes properties held in their names and those of their family members.

NCB urges public to report drug trafficking

The NCB said it would continue targeting drug trafficking networks and the financial resources that sustain them, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat and under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

Members of the public have been asked to report information about drug trafficking through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline on the toll-free number 1933. The NCB said the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.

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