Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat gets a King-sized makeover ahead of birthday; screen reads 'King akela hi kaafi hai'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations have begun to take shape at Mannat, with the actor's Mumbai residence getting a special makeover ahead of November 2. Latest pictures show the iconic house lit up with larger-than-life projections from his upcoming film King. The display marks the first time the residence has been illuminated with projections from one of the superstar’s films, giving fans another reason to gather outside his home ahead of his birthday.

The decorations give Mannat a distinct King theme, with the film's imagery projected across the building. The house, which has long been a meeting point for fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh on his birthday, has now become part of the celebrations itself.

Mannat gets a King-sized makeover

The latest images show the building decked up for the occasion, with the projections visible across its facade. The birthday display is a departure from the usual celebrations outside Mannat, where fans traditionally gather in large numbers to see Shah Rukh greet them from his balcony.

This year, the celebrations also have a connection to his next film. Titled King, the upcoming action thriller has been among the most discussed projects in his line-up. The special projections at Mannat bring the film into the birthday celebrations, even before its release.

The display is also likely to draw more fans to Bandra, where crowds usually assemble outside the residence on November 2. Shah Rukh has often acknowledged the people who turn up to wish him on his birthday, making the annual gathering an occasion in itself.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday comes ahead of King

Shah Rukh will turn 61 on November 2. His upcoming film King is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, among others. The film is expected to mark his return to the big screen as a leading man after Dunki, which was released in 2023.

The actor has kept details about the project under wraps; however, after the announcement videos and posters, anticipation around the project can be seen. Moreover, makers are also expected to drop either the first track or the teaser of the movie on Monday.

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