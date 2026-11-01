Delhi Police searches Bihar Congress office over AI video featuring PM Modi's late mother

Delhi Police's Special Cell searched the Bihar Congress office on Sunday as part of an investigation into an allegedly objectionable AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The team reached the Congress office at Sadakat Ashram in Patna and carried out checks for around an hour. A notice was also put up at the office.

The investigation concerns a video allegedly posted from the Bihar Congress's official social media handle, @INCBihar. Delhi Police's Counter Intelligence Special Cell has issued a summons to Amit Kumar Mandal, who is linked to the party's social media and X accounts, directing him to appear at its Delhi office at 11 am on 5 November 2026.

Video posted from Bihar Congress's official social media handle

The police have asked Mandal to bring the SIM card and mobile phone used to operate the Congress's official handle, @INCBihar, from 1 July 2025 onwards. Investigators are gathering information about the mobile number and the operation of the social media account. The aim is to examine how the alleged video was posted and review the digital evidence linked to it.

Video was posted on 10 September 2025

The video was reportedly posted on X by the Congress's official Bihar social media handle, INC Bihar, at 6.12 pm on 10 September 2025. The AI-generated video allegedly portrayed Prime Minister Modi and his late mother in a misleading manner. The BJP has said the video was created to damage the Prime Minister's reputation and was also an insult to women's dignity and motherhood.

Delhi Police had registered a case

Delhi Police registered an FIR after taking a complaint by BJP leader Sanket Gupta seriously. The case was filed under Sections 318(2), 336(3)(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the IT Act and the Digital Data Protection Act.

The video drew strong objections from many people after it was shared on social media. The BJP condemned it and directly targeted Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Modi's mother was insulted at his behest.

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