Mahadev Betting app case: Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar extradited from Oman by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has extradited Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, to India from Oman, the probe agency said on Sunday. He will be produced before a special court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Monday.

The development comes over a month after Abhishek Kumar, another accused described as one of the kingpins in the case, was arrested by the CBI after he arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from Dubai.

According to the CBI, Chandrakar was a wanted in two cases in which chargesheets have already been filed, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a case. It has described Chandrakar's extradition as a 'significant milestone' against fugitives who operate from outside India.

'Mahadev Online Book was one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates'

The CBI, which is investigating the case following a request by the Chhattisgarh government, said the Mahadev Online Book was one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country that was operating from outside India. It offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised "panels" and "branches" spread across India, which enrolled users and collected stakes from them.

"The proceeds of the illegal betting were routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels. Investigation further revealed that part of the proceeds were used to pay protection money to public servants so that the syndicate could operate without hindrance," the CBI said in a statement.

CBI files chargesheet, ED attaches properties

The CBI has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, while the ED has attached several properties in India and abroad.

Providing details over Chandrakar's extradition, the agency said he was detained by the Royal Oman Police, adding the CBI and the ED sent formal extradition proposals to Oman. The request was pursued in coordination with the Centre and the Interpol National Central Bureau.

"The CBI acknowledges with gratitude the cooperation extended by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Royal Oman Police, which reflects the close and friendly relations between the two countries and their shared resolve to combat transnational organized crime," the CBI said, adding Chandrakar was taken to Raipur after a transit remand was obtained.

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