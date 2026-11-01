CISF revamps security command system, creates dedicated sectors for power, ports and coal

Modern warfare is no longer confined to national borders. Critical infrastructure such as power grids, oil refineries and ports can be targeted without an enemy occupying territory, potentially disrupting entire systems. To address these emerging threats and strengthen the security of India's industrial infrastructure, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced a major change to its command structure from November 1, 2026.

With the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, CISF has replaced its traditional territorial command system with a specialised functional sector model. The new structure groups facilities according to the nature of their operations rather than their geographical location.

Why CISF has changed its command structure

Under the earlier arrangement, a single CISF sector headquarters could oversee more than 50 units of different types within its area. The same officer might be responsible for coal mines, power plants and ports, despite the distinct security challenges at each facility.

A coal mine, for instance, has very different requirements from a high-tech port. Threats such as drone attacks, cyberattacks targeting operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS), and planned sabotage require leadership with a deeper understanding of the specific industry.

The new system is intended to provide that expertise. Sector commands will now be organised around the type of establishment they protect, allowing officers to focus on the technical and operational needs of their respective industries.

New functional sectors begin work across India

The new commands will start operating across the country from November 1. Their headquarters and areas of responsibility are as follows:

Power sector: Power-I in New Delhi and Power-II in Kolkata

Coal sector: Ranchi

Steel sector: Bhilai

Petroleum and natural gas sector: Guwahati

Port sector: West Coast in Mumbai and East Coast in Chennai

Government Buildings, Museums, Monuments and Metro (GBMM & MRTS) sector: New Delhi

The functional model is not new to CISF. Its Aviation Sector has operated under this system since 2001, while the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space (DAE & DoS) sector adopted it in 2018. CISF says these arrangements have delivered strong results, and the wider force is now being brought into the same model.

Ground-level security procedures to remain unchanged

The restructuring will not alter routine security checks at entry gates. CISF has clarified that standard operating procedures, patrols and the deployment of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will continue as before for the public and employees.

The change is at the supervisory level. Senior officers will be able to provide more focused guidance and implement contingency plans tailored to their sectors when a threat emerges.

CISF chief says new system will improve coordination

Explaining the benefits of the restructuring, the CISF Director General said, "This new arrangement will prove to be a game-changer in a multi-stakeholder environment. The first benefit is that coordination between us and the establishment management will become much easier, as there will be a single point of contact for communication on both sides. Second, when leadership has a deep understanding of the industry, delays in decision-making will be eliminated and an immediate and precise response can be provided to any crisis. Overall, this new structure will set new standards of efficiency, professionalism and accountability in the force."

The change is intended to move CISF beyond its role as a guarding force towards an intelligence-led and technologically advanced organisation. By combining modern technology with counter-drone strategies and cyber-physical security, the force aims to protect India's industrial development from potential threats.

The restructuring follows a recent incident in which CISF recovered three oval-shaped substances worth Rs 1.83 crore at Mumbai airport.

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