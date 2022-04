Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Three coaches of Dadar-Puducherry train derails near Matunga Railway Station.

At least three coaches of Dadar-Puducherry train (11005) derailed near Matunga railway station in Mumbai on Friday.

No reports of any casualties, injured passengers have surfaced so far.

The cause of the derailment is also not known yet. Concern teams of the railways are monitoring the situation.

According to reports, the three coaches that derailed were on the rear side of the train.

