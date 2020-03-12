Image Source : INDIA TV Photo of slain ISIS commander found from couple detained by Delhi police for instigating anti-CAA Protests

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had detained a couple from New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for allegedly instigating the citizenship law protests, the police had claimed that the couple, Jahanjeb Sami and wife Hina Bashir Beg, were linked to the Islamic State’s Khorasan module. During the investigation the police found that the couple created several anonymous IDs on social media platforms to propogate IS ideology.

The police, reportedly, found four mobile phones, a laptop, an external hard disk, and other incriminating material from the couple.

It is understood that both of them were influenced by slain IS commander Amir Sultan alias Abu Huzaifa al-Bakistani, who was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan last year.

The death of Huzaifa al-Bakistani in the drone strike in Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province on July 18 was confirmed by the media channel of IS.

Both the husband and the wife were identified as residents of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. It is further learnt that the couple had been running a social media page by the name of ‘Indian Muslims United,’ the purpose of which was to gather protestors against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Nationwide Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).

Photo of slain ISIS commander found from couple detained by Delhi police for instigating anti-CAA Protests

Police said that the couple had been on the radar of intelligence agencies for some time. The cops also disclosed that the they had moved to Delhi in August last year.

The ISIS (K) has been involved in militancy since 2015, when the first attack claimed by the group was reported, according to Centre for International Security and Cooperation at Standford University.

The Khorasan module has been mainly active in Afghanistan and Pakistan till date.