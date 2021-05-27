Govt to monitor your phone calls, social media? Here's the truth behind viral message

Image Source : PIB TWEET SCREEN GRAB PIB fact check terms viral claim fake.

A new message is going viral on social media claiming that the government will now monitor social media and phone calls under the 'new broadcasting rules'. The message is being ciruclated and shared on WhatsApp.

However, a PIB fact check has termed this claim absolutely fake. According to PIB, "no such rule has been implemented by the Government of India. Do not forward any such fake / unclear information."

Earlier, in another fact check, PIB exposed the truth behind another fake claim that was being spread on social media. A claim was being made that people who will take vaccine for coronavirus will die in two years after getting the jab. But the PIB fact check confirmed that it was fake.

Taking to Twitter, PIB wrote, "An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 Vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image #PIBFactCheck."

