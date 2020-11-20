Friday, November 20, 2020
     
PIB Fact Check: Centre has not cancelled title of over 2 lakh newspapers

It is being claimed that the Central Government has canceled the title of more than two and a half lakh newspapers and has excluded hundreds of newspapers from list of DAVP. However, PIB Fact Check says the claim is fake.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2020 16:27 IST
PIB Fact Check
Image Source : INDIA TV

PIB Fact Check: Centre cancels title of over 2 lakh newspapers here's the truth. Here's the truth.

It is being claimed that the Central Government has canceled the title of more than two and a half lakh newspapers and has excluded hundreds of newspapers from the list of Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP). However, the PIB Fact Check says the claim is fake as no such decision has been taken by the central government.

