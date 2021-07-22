Pegasus snooping fake news, oppn defaming nation: BJP lashes out at TMC after Rajya Sabha ruckus

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Opposition defaming country, BJP slams TMC MPs after high drama in Rajya Sabha over the alleged 'Pegasus snooping scandal'.

BJP MP and Minister of State (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi lashed out at the opposition after TMC MPs tore papers and flung them into the air when Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading a statement on the alleged snooping using an Israeli company spyware Pegasus.

Blasting lawmakers of the Mamata Banerjee's party, Meenakshi Lekhi said the behaviour of TMC MPs was shameful. The issue of the alleged 'Pegasus spyware scandal' is fake news.

Referring to the names surfaced in the 'Pegasus scandal' list, Meenakshi Lekhi said that the list was fake, alleging the opposition was trying to defame the country and manipulate people.

Speaking on TMC MPs conduct in the House, Meenakshi Lekhi said, "This sort of behaviour is something which democracy has never seen and we have seen earlier how they conducted themselves when PM was addressing and introducing the new ministers in the Parliament."

"The Opposition especially members of TMC & Congress will stoop so low as to while being political opponents, they'll do things to damage country's reputation. Today in the House one of the members snatched papers from the Minister who was making a statement," Lekhi said.

High drama in Rajya Sabha

A high drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha today when TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue.

They shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that the minister was to make.

As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, before adjourning the proceedings of the House for the rest of the day.

Opposition MPs had stalled the proceedings in the earlier part of the day as well, forcing two adjournments with not even officially listed papers being allowed to be laid. They shouted slogans over alleged snooping and other issues.

