High drama in Rajya Sabha: TMC MP Santanu Sen snatches statement from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : PTI High drama in Rajya Sabha: TMC MP Shantanu Sen snatches statement from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

High drama unfolded in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as the Opposition staged protest over a range of issues. Things got particularly ugly when Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen snatched statement paper from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as he rose to speak on the Pegasus snooping controversy. Sen then tore the paper and threw it towards the Deputy Chairman. As soon as Vaishnaw, who was scheduled to make a statement over the alleged phone tapping issue, rose to speak, the opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government.

Deputy Chairman Harivash urged the protesting MPs to go back to their respective seats and let the Minister complete his statement. As Vaishnav started making the statement, TMC MP Shantanu Sen went to his seat and snatched the paper from the Minister and tore it apart, thus preventing him from speaking.

As papers were flung into the air, the Minister could not complete his statement and instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House.

The Chair then adjourned the House till 11 am tomorrow. Earlier today, the House was adjourned twice after Opposition MPs raised the issues alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware and others.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday. Both the Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have failed to transact any business so far due to the continuous uproar by the Opposition members.

READ MORE: 'Totally fallacious', says Govt over reports of India's Covid death toll being undercounted

READ MORE: Farmers protest: Govt ready to discuss all issues with open mind, says Narendra Tomar

Latest India News