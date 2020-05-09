Image Source : PTI Bihar: 5 more BMP jawans test COVID-19 positive in Patna's Khajpura

As many as five more jawans of the BMP (Bihar Military Police) have tested positive for coronavirus in Patna's Khajpura, the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the city. The new coronavirus cases were confirmed by Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary. "All the 5 new COVID-19 cases are BMP (Bihar Military Police) jawans and all of them were reported in Patna. Contact tracing is being done," said Kumar. Earlier, samples of several jawans were collected after one of them was found coronavirus positive.

According to the figures released by the Health Ministry, the infected jawans are aged between 30 years to 57 years. With this, the total positive cases in the state stand at 579.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far.

Out of the total, 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated and 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country.

