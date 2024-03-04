Pataliputra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pataliputra Lok Sabha Election 2024

Pataliputra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pataliputra is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. The state has 40 parliamentary seats. The Pataliputra seat comprises six Assembly segments including Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) are the main parties in the constituency. Ram Kripal Yadav has been representing the Pataliputra constituency since 2014. Yadav defeated RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha Bharti in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Pataliputra constituency was a part of the Patna constituency till 2008. Yadav won the Patna seat in 1993, 1996 and 2004.

Pataliputra Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,25,479 voters in the Pataliputra constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,11,006 voters were male and 9,14,418 were female voters. 55 voters belonged to the third gender. 4,574 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pataliputra in 2019 was 6,566 (6,142 were men and 424 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Pataliputra constituency was 17,36,074. Out of this, 9,34,086 voters were male and 8,01,923 were female voters. 65 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,980 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pataliputra in 2014 was 3,626 (2,503 were men and 1,123 were women).

Pataliputra 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 39,321 votes. He was polled 5,09,557 votes with a vote share of 47.23%. He defeated RJD candidate and Lalu Prasad's daughter Misha Bharti who got 4,70,236 votes (43.59%). The total number of valid votes polled was 10,77,749. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mohammad Kalimullah stood third with 14,045 votes (1.30%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav won the seat for the first time. He was polled 3,83,262 votes with a vote share of 39.16%. RJD candidate Misha Bharti got 3,42,940 votes (35.04%) and was the runner-up. Yadav defeated Bharti by a margin of 40,322 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,78,649. JDU candidate and sitting MP Ranjan Prasad Yadav came third with 97,228 votes (9.93%) and CPI-ML candidate Rameshwar Prasad was in the fourth position with 51,623 votes (5.27%).

Pataliputra Past Winners

Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP): 2014

Ranjan Prasad Yadav (JDU): 2009

Till 2008, the Pataliputra constituency was a part of the Patna constituency.

Ram Kripal Yadav (RJD): 2004

CP Thakur (BJP): 1999

CP Thakur (BJP): 1998

Ram Kripal Yadav (Janata Dal): 1996

Ram Kripal Yadav (Janata Dal): 1993

Shailendra Nath Srivastava (BJP): 1989

CP Thakur (Congress): 1984

Ramavatar Shastri (CPI): 1980

Mahamaya Prasad Sinha (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 6,576 voters (0.61%) opted for NOTA in the Pataliputra constituency. In 2014, 4,678 voters (0.48%) opted for NOTA in the Pataliputra constituency.

Pataliputra Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,77,749 or 55.97%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,78,649 or 56.37%.

Pataliputra Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 19 in the Pataliputra constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Pataliputra.

Pataliputra Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,050 polling stations in the Pataliputra constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,779 polling stations in the Pataliputra constituency.