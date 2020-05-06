Passengers coming to Delhi airport from abroad to be quarantined at paid facility for 14 days

The passengers arriving at the Delhi airport from abroad will be quarantined at a paid facility for a period of 14 days in view of the coronavirus crisis, an order issued by the Delhi government said today.

India will commence one of the world's largest air rescue operations from May 7 when Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express will start the first phase of the mission. These two airlines will operate 64 flights in seven days to bring back 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries.

The Delhi government order said that New Delhi District Magistrate would create a paid quarantine facility near the airport. "DM, South and South East will also create paid quarantine in their districts. They would designate the nodal officers, requisition required DTC buses, and coordinate with all concerned for hassle-free movement," the order read.

The Director-General of Health Services would provide medical teams, PPE kits etc, at paid quarantine facility. The team may be formed by taking doctors from less-loaded hospitals, it said.

Those passengers who are not residents of Delhi can be looked after by the Resident Commissioners and nodal officers of their respective states, the Delhi government said in its order.

