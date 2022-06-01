Passenger misbehaves with crew on London-bound Vistara flight; handed over to airport officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passenger misbehaves with crew on Vistara flight enroute to London; handed over to airport officials

Highlights A passenger misbehaved on a Vistara airlines flight.

The flight was en route to London.

The passenger was handed over to the Heathrow Airport authorities.

A passenger onboard a Vistara airlines flight was handed over to the London airport authorities on Wednesday. He allegedly misbehaved and abused the crew members and passengers on board. The flight was en route to London, officials said.

Vistara spokesperson said the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow.

"There was an incident involving an unruly passenger was reported on our flight UK17 from Delhi to London on May 30, 2022. The incident was reported to the local authorities, and the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow. Our staff is cooperating with the authorities, as required," the spokesperson said.

"Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff," the spokesperson added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News