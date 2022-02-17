Amritsar-bound Vistara flight with 146 passengers onboard makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Vistara flight makes emergency landing

Highlights The emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2

Soon after the flight took off, the pilot detected the snag and contacted the Airport authorities

An emergency alarm was sounded and police and fire brigade were pressed into service

An Amritsar-bound Vistara flight made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning after it developed a technical snag. According to the details, the flight had 146 passengers onboard when it took off from the Delhi airport for Amritsar.

The emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2.

Soon after it took off, the pilot detected the snag and contacted the Airport authorities.

An emergency alarm was sounded and police and fire brigade were pressed into service.

A senior police official said that they got the call regarding the emergency landing at 10.15 a.m.

No one was hurt in the incident, he added.

According to the fire department, they got a call and six fire engines were rushed to the IGI.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Chennai-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

Latest India News