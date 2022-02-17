Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Amritsar-bound Vistara flight with 146 passengers onboard makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

A senior police official said that they got the call regarding the emergency landing at 10.15 a.m. No one was hurt in the incident.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2022 11:54 IST
Vistara emergency landing
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Vistara flight makes emergency landing

Highlights

  • The emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2
  • Soon after the flight took off, the pilot detected the snag and contacted the Airport authorities
  • An emergency alarm was sounded and police and fire brigade were pressed into service

An Amritsar-bound Vistara flight made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning after it developed a technical snag. According to the details, the flight had 146 passengers onboard when it took off from the Delhi airport for Amritsar. 

The emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2.

Soon after it took off, the pilot detected the snag and contacted the Airport authorities.

An emergency alarm was sounded and police and fire brigade were pressed into service.

A senior police official said that they got the call regarding the emergency landing at 10.15 a.m.

No one was hurt in the incident, he added.

According to the fire department, they got a call and six fire engines were rushed to the IGI.

(With inputs from IANS)

