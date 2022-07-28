'Partha Chatterjee will become saint if...': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Partha Chatterjee sacked: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee informed that Partha Chatterjee, an arrested party leader who made headlines after a central probe agency seized crores under his name, will be suspended from all party posts as long as the investigation is underway. The Enforcement Directorate is probing the TMC minister's involvement in a school recruitment scam.

While addressing the press in Kolkata that Chatterjee has been sacked from all party posts, CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew took a swipe at the BJP. He said that if Chatterjee decides to join the BJP in a few months, then he would be a saint. He added that he is being attacked as he is from the Trinamool Congress. The BJP has been charging their guns at Banerjee's party since the ED recovered crores of money from Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee's house in Kolkata.

Banerjee, following a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee, also said that doors of TMC would be opened for Chatterjee only if he is proven innocent. Chatterjee was TMC's secretary general for nearly two decades and was appointed the party's national vice-president earlier this year.

"It has been decided that Partha Chatterjee will be removed from all party posts. He will remain suspended from the party till the investigation is over. We demand that the investigation be completed within a limited time frame.TMC will not support anyone found to be involved in corruption," Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, Chatterjee was removed as minister from the West Bengal cabinet. The ED arrested Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drive by School Service Commission (SSC).

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees in cash from her residences in different parts of the city.

