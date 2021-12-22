Parliament likely to adjourn sine die ahead of schedule today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs during a protest demanding for revocation of their suspension at Parliament in New Delhi.

The Winter Session of Parliament that started on November 29, is set to end today, a day ahead of schedule. As per the schedule, the Rajya Sabha is likely to debate on the Appropriation Bill following which the session will be adjourned sine die. The Lok Sabha is likely to discuss the issues of price rise and climate change today.

There was speculation that the Winter Session might be adjourned in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after Speaker Om Birla tried to stop the Opposition from disrupting the proceedings, appealing the MPs to “on this last day” to go back to their seats.

Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi have called press conferences on Wednesday to brief about the Winter Session.

In the current session, the government has referred four out of six bills to parliamentary panels, stalled one but passed another. The Winter Session started with the government introducing a bill to repeal three farm laws. The bill was passed on the first day of the session in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The session also saw the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in the Upper House for 'unruly behaviour' during the last day of Monsoon Session in August.

Barring a few debates, both the Houses saw major protests and a prolonged stand-off between the government and the Opposition over several issues including farmers' protests and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The highlights of the session include the passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021; Election Laws (Amendment) Bill and introduction and sending of a bill to increase the age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years. The bill on raising the marriage was referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Notably, the previous four sessions of the Parliament have adjourned sine die ahead of schedule. The first one was the Budget Session in 2020 that ended 13 days ahead of schedule due to the pandemic. The Winter Session of 2020 and this year’s Budget and Monsoon Sessions also faced early closure due to Covid-19.

