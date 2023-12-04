Parliament Winter Session 2023: Don't show your frustration of defeat in House, PM Modi to Opposition

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Parliament Winter Session 2023: Country rejected negativity, PM Modi on BJP's poll victory Parliament Winter Session 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media ahead of the Parliament Winter Session at the new Parliament building. He said the country has rejected the negative approach.

Taking a dig at Congress which lost in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi hoped they (Opposition leaders) would not express their frustration of defeat in the Parliament.

"Rajnaitik garmi badi tezi se badh rahi hai. Yesterday, the results of the four-state elections came out. The results are very encouraging. they were encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of the common people of the country and to the bright future of the country," he added.

The PM appealed to Opposition leaders to shed negativity and participate in the constructive debates in the House.

"When there is good governance, when there is devotion to public welfare, the word "anti-incumbency" becomes irrelevant. You can call it "pro-incumbency" or "good governance" or "transparency" or "concrete plans for public welfare" - but this has been the experience. After such an excellent public mandate, we are meeting at this new temple of Parliament," PM Modi said.

Also read: Assembly Polls: Eyes on Mizoram after BJP's victories in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Congress gets Telangana

Latest India News