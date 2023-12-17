Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
  4. Parliament breach LIVE: Delhi Police recovers phones of all accused from Lalit's possession in burnt condition
Parliament breach LIVE: Delhi Police recovers phones of all accused from Lalit's possession in burnt condition

The police sought 15 days of custody for Kumawat, emphasising the need to uncover the motive behind the attack and his potential associations with hostile entities and terrorist organisations. The defense, however, argued against the arrest, claiming a violation of fundamental rights.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2023 10:47 IST
Parliament
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Security personnel at the Parliament House complex during the Winter session.

Parliament security breach LIVE updates: In the ongoing investigation into the Parliament security breach case, a sixth arrest has been made, revealing intricate details of the alleged conspiracy. Mahesh Kumawat from Rajasthan's Nagaur, the latest suspect, had reportedly been in contact with other accused for two years, contributing to the plot. Additionally, he stands accused of destroying mobile phones to eliminate evidence.

The accused, hailing from different states—Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar—remain in police custody as the probe expands. Delhi Police teams have been dispatched to their respective states to delve deeper into the December 13 incident.

Mahesh Kumawat, aged 32, was remanded in Delhi police custody by Special Judge Hardeep Kaur. The public prosecutor asserted that the accused aimed to "create anarchy in the country" to force the government into meeting their "unjust and illegal demands."

As the investigation broadens, the Special Cell of Delhi Police collected CCTV footage from inside and outside Parliament on Saturday. BJP MP Pratap Simha, who authorized visitor passes for the trespassers, is expected to provide a statement.

In response to the breach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla formed a "High Powered Committee" to review and enhance Parliament complex security. This committee supplements the ongoing investigation led by the CRPF director general.

 

Live updates :Parliament security breach probe

  • Dec 17, 2023 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Delhi Police recovers parts of phones from all accused, Lalit Jha's phones destroyed

    In a crucial development in the Parliament security breach case, Delhi Police has seized phone components from all the apprehended suspects, sourced from Rajasthan. The phones, recovered in a charred state, were allegedly destroyed by Lalit Jha, the suspected mastermind, who initially broke them before setting them ablaze.

    All accused, including Neelam, Manoranjan D, Sagar, and Amol, had their phones retrieved in damaged conditions. Lalit Jha, who reportedly had possession of all the accused phones, orchestrated their destruction before attempting to conceal the evidence by setting them on fire.

    The investigation highlights Lalit Jha's elusive nature, as the police are yet to locate his phone. The examination team continues to face challenges in tracking down Jha's device, with the accused actively misleading efforts to uncover it.

    The recovered phone parts are critical evidence in the ongoing probe, indicating a coordinated effort among the accused. The burning of phones suggests a concerted attempt to erase digital traces and thwart investigative efforts.

    As the Delhi Police delves deeper into the Parliament security case, the retrieval of damaged phones adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative. The motive behind destroying the phones and the information they may have contained becomes a focal point in understanding the full extent of the conspiracy.

