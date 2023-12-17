Parliament breach LIVE: Delhi Police recovers phones of all accused from Lalit's possession in burnt condition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Security personnel at the Parliament House complex during the Winter session.

Parliament security breach LIVE updates: In the ongoing investigation into the Parliament security breach case, a sixth arrest has been made, revealing intricate details of the alleged conspiracy. Mahesh Kumawat from Rajasthan's Nagaur, the latest suspect, had reportedly been in contact with other accused for two years, contributing to the plot. Additionally, he stands accused of destroying mobile phones to eliminate evidence.

The accused, hailing from different states—Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar—remain in police custody as the probe expands. Delhi Police teams have been dispatched to their respective states to delve deeper into the December 13 incident.

Mahesh Kumawat, aged 32, was remanded in Delhi police custody by Special Judge Hardeep Kaur. The public prosecutor asserted that the accused aimed to "create anarchy in the country" to force the government into meeting their "unjust and illegal demands."

As the investigation broadens, the Special Cell of Delhi Police collected CCTV footage from inside and outside Parliament on Saturday. BJP MP Pratap Simha, who authorized visitor passes for the trespassers, is expected to provide a statement.

In response to the breach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla formed a "High Powered Committee" to review and enhance Parliament complex security. This committee supplements the ongoing investigation led by the CRPF director general.

Latest India News