Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion

This Winter Session presents a lineup of crucial bills, including proposed replacements for the IPC, Criminal Penal Code, and the Evidence Act. Additionally, the agenda features a bill concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: December 11, 2023 9:23 IST
Parliament Winter Session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: As the Winter Session of Parliament commenced on December 4, our live blog keeps you updated with the latest developments and news shaping the political landscape. This session follows closely on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party's resounding victory in Assembly polls across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

A notable incident unfolded in the Lok Sabha as Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra faced expulsion following discussions on the report of the Ethics Committee. The discussions revolved around the 'cash for query' controversy, and the Ethics Committee's report led to Moitra's expulsion from the lower house.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered advice to the Opposition, urging them not to channel their post-election defeat anger in Parliament. Emphasising the importance of a positive approach, PM Modi stated that the session presented a golden opportunity for the Opposition to learn from defeat and shift away from the negativity of the past nine years.

PM Modi's address highlighted the transformative potential if the Opposition embraced a positive ideology instead of dwelling on defeat-related grievances. He called for a departure from negativity, encouraging a constructive and forward-looking engagement during the Winter Session.

 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023

  Dec 11, 2023 9:23 AM (IST)

    Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion

    Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha. The motion pertains to a purported viral video implicating BJP MLA and former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son in discussions related to the transfer of bribe money from a mining businessman.

     

