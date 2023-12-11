Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: As the Winter Session of Parliament commenced on December 4, our live blog keeps you updated with the latest developments and news shaping the political landscape. This session follows closely on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party's resounding victory in Assembly polls across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

A notable incident unfolded in the Lok Sabha as Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra faced expulsion following discussions on the report of the Ethics Committee. The discussions revolved around the 'cash for query' controversy, and the Ethics Committee's report led to Moitra's expulsion from the lower house.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered advice to the Opposition, urging them not to channel their post-election defeat anger in Parliament. Emphasising the importance of a positive approach, PM Modi stated that the session presented a golden opportunity for the Opposition to learn from defeat and shift away from the negativity of the past nine years.

PM Modi's address highlighted the transformative potential if the Opposition embraced a positive ideology instead of dwelling on defeat-related grievances. He called for a departure from negativity, encouraging a constructive and forward-looking engagement during the Winter Session.

