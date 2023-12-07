Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Lok Sabha passes J&K bills on reorganisation, reservation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha successfully passed both the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. However, the moment of achievement was accompanied by the walkout of Opposition members from the House. The decision to leave the session was triggered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments regarding former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the debate.

Shah remarked, "Jammu and Kashmir has suffered due to two blunders committed by Prime Minister Nehru – first, by announcing a ceasefire, and then taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations… Had Jawaharlal Nehru taken the right steps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would have been part of India now. It was a historic blunder." This statement prompted the Opposition to express their disagreement by exiting the Lok Sabha proceedings after the Bills' passage.

Earlier, the winter session of Parliament began with turbulence as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned following heated exchanges. Opposition leaders raised slogans against the BJP government, focusing on the 'cash-for-query' case and the Ethics Committee's push for the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The BJP, riding high on recent assembly victories, aims to assert dominance over the Congress-led Opposition in this session. The contentious demand for Moitra's expulsion is just one of the issues that promise intense debates on the floor.

Key legislative matters expected to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. These bills aim to overhaul the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. Additionally, legislation regulating the appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners is on the agenda.

With 15 sittings scheduled until December 22, the winter session serves as the final opportunity for the government to pass significant legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The stakes are high, and political maneuvering is expected to intensify as various bills and issues come under scrutiny in the coming days."

