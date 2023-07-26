Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi files no-confidence motion against govt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session updates

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The fifth day of the ongoing will commence at at 11 am today, amid relentless protests from Opposition parties over Manipur violence. The Opposition alliance is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the centre. The fate of the no-confidence motion is pre-determined as the numbers are clearly stacked in favour of the BJP and the opposition grouping has less than 150 members in the Lower House. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written a letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on the Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines". On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet also approved a bill that will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The legislation was approved by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The bill is likely to be tabled in the ongoing session of Parliament to replace the ordinance.

