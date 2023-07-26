Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi files no-confidence motion against govt

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2023 10:38 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session updates

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The fifth day of the ongoing will commence at at 11 am today, amid relentless protests from Opposition parties over Manipur violence. The Opposition alliance is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the centre. The fate of the no-confidence motion is pre-determined as the numbers are clearly stacked in favour of the BJP and the opposition grouping has less than 150 members in the Lower House. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written a letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on the Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines". On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet also approved a bill that will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The legislation was approved by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The bill is likely to be tabled in the ongoing session of Parliament to replace the ordinance.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session: Day 5

  • Jul 26, 2023 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    People have confidence in PM Modi and BJP: Minister Pralhad Joshi

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that people have confidence in PM Modi and the BJP. "They brought a no-confidence motion in the last term as well. People of this country taught them a lesson," he added. 

  • Jul 26, 2023 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition MPs give adjournment motion notice, Business Notice in both Houses

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss the Manipur situation. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Congress MPs Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan and AAP MP Ragha Chadha have given suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demand discussion on Manipur situation.

  • Jul 26, 2023 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi files no-confidence motion against govt

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has filed a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government in the Lok Sabha. 

  • Jul 26, 2023 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bill related to council of IISc Bangalore likely to be tablet today

    The motion for election to the council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will be moved by the government in the Rajya Sabha.

  • Jul 26, 2023 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Centre to table Bill for inclusion of certain communities of Himachal Pradesh in ST list

    The Central Government is likely to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha. It aims to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha in the second half of the session, on Wednesday, for its consideration and passage.

  • Jul 26, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Amit Shahto present Bill to amend Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will also move that the Bill further to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, as reported by the Joint Committee, be taken into consideration, according to Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 26, 2023 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh to make statements on report of Standing Committee

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh to make statements regarding the status of implementation of the Recommendations/ Observations contained in the 126th, and 127th Report of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. 

