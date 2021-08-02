Parliament fails to function again as Opposition continues protest over Pegasus, other issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE When the House reassembled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh made repeated appeals to the protesting members to take their seats and allow the Question Hour to proceed but they did not relent.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the Pegasus snooping row and other matters.

When the Lower House re-assembled at 3.30 PM, the opposition members continued their protest as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she wanted to respond to the concerns raised by the Leader of the Congress party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

As the din continued, the minister sought passage of the bill, and the House approved it by a voice vote.

The proceedings of the House were first adjourned till noon, then till 2 PM and again till 3. 30 PM as an unrelenting opposition refused to end its protests.

But as the Opposition MPs continued to raise the issues, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm.

He allowed the Question Hour to continue and took some questions amid the din.

After about half an hour, the deputy chairman adjourned the House till 2 PM as the Opposition members continued to raise slogans and disrupt proceedings.

inputs from PTI

