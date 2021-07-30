Follow us on Image Source : PTI MPs disrupting Parliament should be suspended for 2 years: Ramdas Athawale

Republican Party of India leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has urged the Centre to enact a law with a provision to suspend MPs for two years for creating ruckus in the Parliament to disrupt proceedings and waste the country's time and money. Athawale said that strict action was necessary to rein in the lawmakers.

"The Union government is ready to discuss various issues in Parliament, but the opposition has been creating ruckus in the House for the last three days," he said.

He said that these members even left their seats and rushed to the Well and wasted precious time and money of the country. The government should formulate a new law with a provision to suspend a ruckus-creating parliamentarian for two years.

"This law should be applicable to the ruling party's lawmakers as well," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said. "It is wrong to disrupt the proceedings of the House for such a long time."

Both the Houses of Parliament have been witnessing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon session due to continuous protests by the opposition members over various issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

READ MORE: Hurt over unruly behaviour of Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha: Speaker

READ MORE: Opposition MPs resort to paper tearing, howling and hooting in Parliament over Pegasus

Latest India News