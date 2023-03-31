Paper leaks row: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot gives nod for creation of STF to keep cheating mafia in check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Gehlot to form STF to check in cheating mafia

A proposal for the formation of a special task force to prevent paper leak incidents in competitive examinations in Rajasthan on Friday got approval from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The task force's role will be to take action against the cheating mafia. In the election year, the Gehlot government is in damage control mode as the recent paper leak incident drew severe criticism from the Opposition.

According to an official release, the anti-cheating task force will be formed in the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

This decision will help in conducting an effective investigation in the cases related to cheating and ensuring strict punishment to the accused, it said.

A financial proposal has been approved for the creation of 39 new posts and necessary resources to form the STF.

These new posts include one post of Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police each, five posts of Inspector and Head Constable each and 20 posts of Constable.

“This workforce will be equipped with modern resources. Through this, strict action will be ensured against the guilty candidates and institutions in paper leak cases,” the release said.

(With PTI input)

Also read- RPSC 2nd Grade teacher paper leak case: Four accused 'dismissed from govt job', informs CM Ashok Gehlot

Latest India News