RPSC 2nd Grade teacher paper leak case: Four accused 'dismissed from govt job', informs CM Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). RPSC 2nd Grade teacher paper leak case: Four accused 'dismissed from government job', informs CM Ashok Gehlot.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher paper leak case: In the RPSC 2nd grade teacher recruitment paper leak case, the four accused have been dismissed from their government job. Also, the illegal construction work done by the wanted accused in the related matter has been demolished as per the legal procedure today (January 13) by JDA in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "According to the new law passed by the Vidhan Sabha in 2022, further effective action will be taken against the accused. Rajasthan government will continue to take strict action against the unscrupulous people who have the evil idea of playing with the future of the youth of our state.

JDA demolishes part of accused's house built on encroached land:

The enforcement wing of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) started demolishing illegal construction done in the house of Bhupendra Saran whose name appeared in the recent grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case. The action began in the evening after the JDA tribunal rejected Saran's petition seeking extra time to remove the encroachment.

JDA chief controller (enforcement) Raghuveer Saini said that as per the site plan, the front setback of 15 feet and back setback of 8.3 feet was to be left but it is covered in the house and the front balconies are under road limits.

On Monday, the wing demolished a five-storey building in which the accused used to run his coaching centre. The enforcement wing of JDA found that the Adhigam Coaching Centre building was constructed in violation of laws. At the same time, the wing also conducted an inspection of Saran's house built on a plot of 141 sq yard in Rajni Vihar, Ajmer Road. According to the wing, the height of the four-storey building also exceeded the permissible limit of 8 meters.

What official said:

Saini said that the action was being taken as per the law. The wing had pasted a notice on the gate of the house to remove the encroachment by 5 pm on 11 January. A petition on behalf of Saran's wife was filed in the JDA tribunal seeking relief from the action. They also moved to the high court but their petition was rejected.

The JDA tribunal also rejected the petition on Friday, giving go ahead to the enforcement wing to demolish the illegal encroachment. The tribunal instructed the wing to ensure that legal construction is not harmed in the action.

As soon as the decision came, the JDA team started action. The lane in which the house is located was closed for public movement and bulldozers started razing constructions from the front. The house was not vacated when the action was taken.

Last month, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates were arrested in the grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.

Udaipur police had intercepted a bus in which candidates were on the way to appear for the exam. The question paper was found from the candidates following which all were arrested. Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka are the main accused of the paper leak case and are evading arrest.

BJP, RLP leaders announce marches against question paper leaks:

Attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over a string of paper leaks, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday announced a major demonstration on the issue next week.

Beniwal also demanded a CBI probe into the leaks. He alleged that dozens of papers were cancelled due to leaks in the last ten years but the governments kept quiet whenever the involvement of any minister or bureaucrat was suspected. At the same time, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena alleged the involvement of officers from the Chief Minister's Office and announced a march to Jaipur from Dausa with thousands of youths on Tuesday.

He also accused six Congress MLAs of being involved in at least four recruitment exam paper leaks. Meena, however, refused to reveal the names and said he would disclose the identities of the Congress MLAs in the coming days. The BJP leader also accused an officer of the Special Operations Group of being connected to the accused in the paper leak case.

Both the leaders held separate press conferences on the issue and alleged the involvement of ruling party leaders. The second grade teachers' recruitment exam was cancelled last month after the paper was leaked. Before that, papers for Constable Recruitment - 2022 and REET - 2021 were leaked.

Beniwal, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor, told reporters that he would hold a demonstration in Jaipur over the paper leak case on Tuesday, on illegal sand mining in Barmer on Thursday and on issues related to electricity in Ajmer on January 20. He said law and order in the state had deteriorated under Congress rule and unemployment was at its peak.

The BJP's Meena also targeted Gehlot over the paper leaks and claimed that cheating had been done in online papers and it should be investigated in detail. Suresh Dhaka, allegedly involved in the teachers' recruitment paper leak case and evading arrest, was behind the cheating in online papers in connivance with a private engaged to conduct the exams, he alleged.

Meena said he would hold a march from Dausa to Jaipur with thousands of youths against the state government and its failure to check cheating in exams and paper leaks.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 question paper leaked, exam cancelled

Latest India News