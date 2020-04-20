Nothing communal in Palghar mob lynching incident: Uddhav Thackeray

There is nothing communal in the whole incident: Uddhav Thackeray said on Palghar mob lynching case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said there was nothing communal in the Palghar mob lynching incident and that the government has taken action against the culprits and so far arrested 100 suspects including 5 main accused. Three people including two sadhus were beaten to death on Thursday night in Gadchinchale village in Kasa taluka of Palghar district in Maharashtra.

Thackeray had earlier assured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that strict action will be taken against the culprits in the killing of two saints, a driver in Maharashtra Palghar on Thursday. Pressure is on the Maharashtra government after social media and news channel reported the video footage of the barabric act.

Addressing the media via a video conference, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We have suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons arrested including 5 main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah on this (today) morning."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about the lynching of three people in the state's Palghar area, officials said. During the telephonic conversation, Thackeray apprised the home minister about the incidents and the steps taken to nab those involved in the incident, they said.

On April 16 night, three Mumbai residents, who were on their way to Silvassa, were lynched by local residents in Gadakchinchale village of Palghar district on the suspicion that they were thieves.

