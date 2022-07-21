Thursday, July 21, 2022
     
Pakistan-based Tehreek-e-Labbaik made plans to kill Nupur Sharma, says Rajasthan Police

A Pakistani national who crossed over to India via International Border to allegedly kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was held in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan. A joint team of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies are interrogating the arrested Pakistani

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Jaipur Updated on: July 21, 2022 8:16 IST
Highlights

  • A joint team of IB, RAW and Military Intelligence is interrogating the Pakistani national
  • He crossed over to India to allegedly kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
  • Pakistani man is influenced by Pakistan-based organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik

A Pakistani national who crossed over to India via International Border to allegedly kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma is influenced by Pakistan-based organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik, said Rajasthan Police. "Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a Pakistani organization has made plans to kill Nupur Sharma. Rizwan who is a Pakistani terrorist was also influenced by Tehreek-e-Labbaik. As per their plan, he wanted to enter India from across the border," said S Sengathir, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Rajasthan.

"Many agencies including Intelligence Bureau, CID, Border Security Force, Indian Army and local police are now interrogating Rizwan. This is the same organization that worked to surround the Imran Khan government in Pakistan last year and killed many people in Pakistan," said the official.

A Pakistani national who crossed over to India via International Border to allegedly kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was held in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan. A joint team of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies are interrogating the arrested Pakistani national. 
"We have handed him over to local police for further investigation. He was produced before a magistrate from where he was sent to eight days of police custody. We have informed the concerned intelligence agencies about him," he added.

Also Read | MP: Man attacked for 'supporting' Nupur Sharma; 13 booked, 2 arrested

A joint team of IB, RAW and Military Intelligence is interrogating him. The move comes against the backdrop of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad that had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer informed that the man was held on July 16 at around 11 pm from near Hindumalkot border outpost. He was found in suspicious condition by patrolling team. He was immediately detained and frisked. "We have found an 11-inch long knife, religious books, clothes, food and sand in the bag from his possession. He identified himself as Rizwan Ashraf, a native of Mandi Bahauddin city located in Northern Punjab of Pakistan," he said. He added that during the preliminary investigation, the suspect informed that he has crossed the border to kill Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet. He had planned to visit Ajmer Dargah first before executing his plan.

(ANI Inputs) 

Also Read | Pak national arrested from international border in Rajasthan, had plans to attack Nupur Sharma

