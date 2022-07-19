Pak national arrested from international border in Rajasthan, had plans to attack Nupur Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan national apprehended by BSF.

Nupur Sharma Prophet row: A 24-year-old Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) last week who infiltrated to India via international border in Rajasthan and had intentions to attack suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The person who has been identified as Rizwan Akhtar was nabbed by BSF troops at around 11 pm on July 16 from near the border fence in the Sriganganagar sector, officials said. The accused is a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Two knives, some literature, a comb, hair oil and some other items were recovered from him.

The man, during initial interrogation, told officials that he came to the border as he wanted to visit Ajmer Sharif dargah but later told them that he also wanted to harm former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet, Mohammad, officials claimed.

The man is currently being interrogated by a joint interrogation committee (JIC) comprising BSF, state police and intelligence agencies officials, a senior officer said.

The Pakistani was produced by the police before a local court and he was sent to custody till July 24.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Prophet row case: Next hearing on August 10, no action against Nupur Sharma till then, says Supreme Court

ALSO READ | Haryana DSP murder: 'Can't be tolerated,' says, state HM Anil Vij

Latest India News