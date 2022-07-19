Haryana DSP murder: 'Can't be tolerated,' says, state HM Anil Vij

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Spot where Haryana DSP was killed

Haryana DSP murder: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that every single one of them (accused) will be nabbed in connection with the deputy superintendent of police killing. Tauru DSP Surendra Singh Bish investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him.

"Can't be tolerated. As soon as I came to know, I told DGP that a reply to this incident will be given even if he has to use Police of the entire dist,nearby districts or Reserve. Every single one of them (accused) will be nabbed," Anil Vij said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am. An officer said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the driver.

"We've already tightened the system. Even y'day we held a drive across Haryana & around 400-425 anti-social elements were nabbed yesterday. We have such drives from time to time. I myself monitor it every week, I ask the officials personally about the progress," Vij said and added, "We will not spare anyone. Strict actions will be taken against the accused. Rs 50 lakhs is given to police personnel from the bank & govt will also give Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the deceased DSP."

"The entire police team was with the DSP when he was killed. They went there to raid. Haryana DGP is about to reach and he is keeping a close watch on the entire incident."

Latest India News