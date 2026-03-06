Budget Session Phase 2: Resolution seeking LS Speaker Om Birla's removal to be moved by Congress MPs

New Delhi:

Three Congress Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha are set to submit a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, alleging that he has not acted in an impartial manner while conducting the proceedings of the House. The move comes ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament, which is set to begin on March 9.

The resolution has been brought forward by Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Mallu Ravi. They have accused the Speaker of preventing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders from speaking in the House.

According to the notice listed in the Lok Sabha’s business agenda, the MPs claim that the Speaker made “unwarranted allegations” against women MPs from opposition parties. They also alleged that several opposition members were suspended for the entire parliamentary session after raising issues of public concern, while ruling party members were not criticised for making derogatory remarks about former Prime Ministers.

The resolution argues that the Speaker’s conduct shows a lack of neutrality, which is necessary for maintaining the confidence of all members of the House. The MPs stated that his actions suggest he has failed to maintain the impartial approach required for the post.

The notice further claims that the Speaker has repeatedly supported the position of the ruling party in controversial matters. According to the Congress MPs, such behaviour undermines the rights of members and poses a serious risk to the functioning of the Lok Sabha and its ability to address public grievances effectively.

During the first phase of the Budget Session, the Congress had already moved a no-confidence motion against Birla. Following this, the Speaker announced that he would not preside over the House until the motion was decided, citing moral grounds.

Tensions in Parliament escalated earlier when Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from an unpublished memoir written by former Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane regarding the 2020 border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. The incident triggered protests and disruptions in the House.

Subsequently, eight opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session for allegedly violating parliamentary rules. The first phase of the Budget Session saw repeated adjournments due to continued protests and disorder.

Despite the disruptions, the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on February 5 without the customary reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP, Congress issue whip

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have issued a three-line whip directing their Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from March 9 to March 11. The second phase of the Budget Session will continue until April 2, during which key legislative matters are expected to be taken up.