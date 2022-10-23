Over 300 madrasas including 'Darul Uloom Deoband' declared illegal in UP's Saharanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UP: Over 300 madrasas including 'Darul Uloom' declared illegal in Saharanpur.

Uttar Pradesh madrasas news : Saharanpur district officials on Sunday (October 23) declared Darul Uloom, Deoband- an Islamic education institution- as an 'illegal' unrecognized madrasa, following a survey conducted by the government submitted its report.

The district officials named around 306 other unrecognized Islamic education institutions in their report as illegal.

"Information about 306 illegal madrasas that were traced was sent to Administration. Darul Uloom Deoband is also an illegal madrasa and is deprived of scholarships & other schemes," Bharat Lal Gond, District Minority Welfare Officer said.

"An investigation was done on basis of parameters set by the Administration like the year of establishment of the madrasa, the society that runs it, the name of the madrasa, and their source of income," he added.

"Whatever decision the administration takes, based on that complaint will be filed," BL Gond further said.

Meanwhile, over 7,000 unrecognised madrasas have been identified in Uttar Pradesh in a recent survey whcih was carried out by the state government. The survey is being done to provide recognition to unrecognised madrasas once they meet the government mandated requirements.

The final list of unrecognised madrasas will be released only after the district magistrates submit their reports by November 15 (Tuesday).

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education said that the process to identify the actual numbers will still take time, but we have estimated around 7,500 such madrasas which were surveyed by teams in 75 districts by Thursday (October 20).

"In Uttar Pradesh, there are 16,513 recognised madrassas, out of which 560 are given government grants (salary to employees, including teaching and non-teaching ones). There are 350 madrassas with less than 15 students. The teaching staff of 560 madrassas have pay scales similar to those in central government-run secondary schools...," he said.

Under the madrasa modernisation scheme, 744 madrassas are given grants for shiksha mitra, and a scholarship is given to meritorious students of all registered madrasas.

The unrecognised madrasas will now be recognised by the Board of Madrasa Education once they meet government mandated requirements such as providing basic facilities for running madrasas, such as a classroom, table, bench, chairs for students, proper lights fans, toilets, and others.

Further, they can also apply for wages for teaching and non-teaching employees.

According to a government spokesman, there are 150 unofficial madrasas in Gorakhpur, 100 in Lucknow, Azamgarh, Varanasi, and Mau, while Aligarh has 90, Kanpur (85), Prayagraj (70), and Agra (35).

(With agencies inputs)

