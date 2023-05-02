Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Operation Kaveri: Another batch of 231 Indian passengers evacuated from Sudan

The Indians were brought back from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India has set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Ahmedabad Updated on: May 02, 2023 12:10 IST
Flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reach Gujarat
Image Source : TWITTER Flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reach Gujarat

Operation Kaveri: Another flight carrying 231 Indian passengers who were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan under Operation Kaverion Tuesday reached Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The Indians were brought back from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India has set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.  The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on Wednesday. The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in the IAF's heavy-lift transport aircraft and the Indian Navy's ships. From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flights or IAF's aircraft.

