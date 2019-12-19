Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
On camera: Protestors pelt stones at cops during citizenship law demonstration in Gujarat

Protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmedabad turned rowdy and indulged in stone-pelting at police, in one of the two incidents of violence reported from Gujarat on Thursday

Ahmedabad Published on: December 19, 2019 22:11 IST
An injured protestor being carried away at a demonstration in Ahmedabad on Thursday

Protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmedabad turned rowdy and indulged in stone-pelting at police, in one of the two incidents of violence reported from Gujarat on Thursday. The stone-pelters were caught on video, which was tweeted by news agency ANI.

Reacting to the video, Minister of State (MoS) Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja assured of strict action against those identified in the video. He informed media persons that 50 persons were arrested in the state in connection with violence over the citizenship act.

In Ahmedabad’s Sardar Baug area, police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse protestors who had turned violent.

A police official said they dispersed the protesters to maintain law and order as those who had gathered were not given permission to hold the protest.

The protest was organised by Left parties, including the CPI and CPI(M), and organisations associated with them.

"We had not given permission for this protest. We dispersed them to maintain law and order," a police official said.

(with PTI inputs)

