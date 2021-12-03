'Largest faction of population has best immunity': CSIR Director's ray of hope amid Omicron threat

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Anurag Agrawal, Director at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology

As the fear of Omicron looms the country after two cases found in Karnataka, and multiple across the nation are suspected to test positive for the new Covid-19 variant, Anurag Agrawal, Director, CSIR Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology gave a ray of hope on Friday.

Stating that the people with the best immunity against the virus are the people with a hybrid immunity, Anurag Agrawal said, India's largest population has the immunity.

"A small fraction of the population has never been vaccinated, we must get them vaccinated. We must give healthcare workers an appropriate way of protecting themselves with a booster shot of the vaccine," he added.

"Children have always been at risk for infection. India's data show that children have got infected at almost the same rate as adults. Children will continue to be at low risk for severe disease, but given enough number of infections, some will always develop severe disease," the CSIR Director added.

