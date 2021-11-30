Follow us on Image Source : AP Man from Africa's Zambia tests Covid positive in Pune, genome sequencing report awaited

As covid concerns with the new Omicron variant are on the rise, a man who had returned to Pune from Zambia on November 25, has tested positive for COVID19. He had returned from Zambia to Mumbai on November 20 and then traveled to Pune by taxi.

Pune Municipal Corporation has conducted RT-PCR tests of his family members & the driver who traveled with him from Mumbai to Pune and all of them have tested negative. The person who tested positive is around 60 years & is stable, asymptomatic, and in-home isolation for now.

His sample has been sent for genome sequencing and the report on the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has postponed the re-opening of schools for standard 1 to 7 in Pune till December 15 in view of the spread of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in parts of the world.

Omicron (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11 this year and appeared in November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

