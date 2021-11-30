Unnecessary hype over Covid Omicron variant? Here's what South African doctor who first raised alarm said

Follow us on Image Source : AP Commuters in Canary Wharf underground tube station wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, now mandatory on public transport in Britain after the emergence of new Omicron variant, in London.

Highlights Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa

Amid Omicron scare, the Centre has issued fresh guidelines for international passengers

Countries are following act-first-ask-questions later approach to keep new variant at bay

South African Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who first raised the alarm over the Omicron variant, has recently said that world is over-reacting in relation to the new mutation of the coronavirus.

Speaking to talkRADIO, Coetzee said, "Patients I've seen had mild symptoms and recovered. None were admitted and no oxygen was needed. The hype makes no sense to at all."

Omicron variant cases have surfaced in several nations including many in Europe. Countries are following act-first-ask-questions later approach to keep the new mutation of the virus at bay.

Though so far India has not reported any Covid case with Omicron variant, Centre and State government are ramping up efforts to deal with the virus in case Covid cases surge in the coming days.

The government has also issued fresh guidelines for international passengers and called additional measures for passengers from 'at risk' countries.

