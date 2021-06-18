Rs 971 crore being used for new Parliament building: Om Birla on Central Vista | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Nation will get the new Parliament building on the occassion of 75th Independence day, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in an exclusive conversation with India TV.

Our present Parliament is a sign of sacrifice and pride. But, still we need a change and that is why there is a need for a new Parliament, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in an exclusive conversation with India TV. The Lok Sabha Speaker also spoke on the Opposition's criticism towards the Central Vista project, on new guidelines to social media companies, among other issues.

Rs 971 crore being spend on new Parliament building

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said only Rs 971 crore is being spend on the new Parliament building adding that the nation will get it on the occasion of 75th Independence day.

On opposition's criticism over the Central Vista, Om Birla said that everyone has the right to have an opinion about the new project.

Pressing upon the need of the new Parliament, Om Birla said one of the reasons is that it will curtail many kinds of expenses

In the past 2 years, the government has saved around Rs 400 crore, Birla added.

On Twitter controversy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Parliamentary committee will take a decision on Twitter-Centre face off over the new social media guidelines. Since despite receiving several reminders from the government, Twitter has not adhere to the new guidelines.

Amid the face-off, Twitter lost its status of intermediary platform in India over non-compliance to the new intermediary guidelines. As a result of the development, the company has lost its legal shield in the country from prosecution over posts.

On LJP infighting

Om Birla said that the Speaker has no role to play in Lok Janshakti Party infighting. "We will look into Chirag Paswan's letter too," he said.

Breaking silence over the drama in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) following the coup ousting him as its President, Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that he tried his best to keep the family and the party united but failed, and termed the way in which his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras was elected party leader "illegal".

He also defended his decision to contest last year's Bihar Assembly elections solo saying he did not want to buckle down to Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar.

On Lok Sabha digitisation

Speaking on digitisation, Om Birla said that all Lok Sabha and Central Assembly records will be digitised since digitisation has saved a lot of money in government functioning.

