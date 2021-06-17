Exclusive: Delta Plus is a variant of interest, not concern at present, says AIIMS Director

The third wave of coronavirus, if at all it comes, is unlikely to affect children more as the recent sero-survey showed almost as much anti-bodies in children as they were in adults over 18 plus, said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. In an exclusive conversation with India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, Rajat Sharma in Aaj Ki Baat, AIIMS Director also spoke about the new Delta plus variant of Covid, whether it will be more dangerous, about a possible third wave and road ahead to fight with pandemic among other issues. The sero-survey was conducted jointly by WHO and AIIMS.
- AIIMS Director said that WHO-AIIMS have done the sero-survey to check out Covid infection rate in children.
- The survey revealed the presence of antibodies in children as much as they were found in adults over 18 plus which means that 50-60 per cent of children already had Covid infection therefore chances are less that they will be more vulnerable during the third wave if it comes.
- Since Sero Survey showed children were already infected as they had antibodies, we should not be worried or in a panic that the third wave will hit them more.
- AIIMS Director said that during the second wave, those who didn't catch Covid or conducted Covid test, the sero-survey reveals that they too had antibodies that mean they were infected with the virus but had a mild infection... those people will have fewer chances of getting infected again.
- On Covid vaccine for children, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that Pfizer vaccine has got clearances... meanwhile trials of other vaccines are also underway... whose data will be out by September.
- In some areas, over 80 per cent of people were found to have anti-bodies according to Sero Survey, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.
On a possible third wave
- In the third wave, there won't be as many cases as they were in the second wave, said AIIIMS Director.
- However, to deal with a possible third wave, one must not forget to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It is still very necessary.
On Delta Variant
- On the Delta Plus variant, AIIMS Director said cases have surfaced in some places but numbers are not of concern at present, but it is a variant of interest.
- A study on Delta Plus variant is underway... so far no such data has surfaced to declare whether it is more serious.
- On fighting the pandemic in future, we need to have our infrastructure including beds, other necessities. Vaccinating people as soon as possible one of our weapons to defeat pandemic.
- During the second wave, cases went down when lockdown remained effective.
On vaccine hesitancy and gap between doses
- On vaccine hesitancy, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that over a billion people have been vaccinated now across the world and there is no data or outcomes to say that they are creating any serious side-effects, besides mild reactions like mild fever, etc which is a case with every vaccine.
- Vaccines are absolutely safe, said AIIMS Director.
- Speaking on the gap between doses of the Covishield vaccine, he said it is based on scientific data.
- According to a study, people who received the second dose of Covishield after 12 weeks had more anti-bodies in comparison to those who received it in 4 weeks or much earlier.
- Covaxin is a synthetic vaccine, is produced in labs, said AIIMS Director over rumours that it contained calf's serum.
- There is no such study so far to say that a particular vaccine is the safest, almost all vaccines available in the country are more or so equally effective.
- AIIMS Director appealed to people to get vaccinated at the earliest with whichever vaccine since it is the only weapon to defeat the virus.
