Exclusive: Delta Plus is a variant of interest, not concern at present, says AIIMS Director

The third wave of coronavirus, if at all it comes, is unlikely to affect children more as the recent sero-survey showed almost as much anti-bodies in children as they were in adults over 18 plus, said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. In an exclusive conversation with India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, Rajat Sharma in Aaj Ki Baat, AIIMS Director also spoke about the new Delta plus variant of Covid, whether it will be more dangerous, about a possible third wave and road ahead to fight with pandemic among other issues. The sero-survey was conducted jointly by WHO and AIIMS.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria in Aaj Ki Baat Exclusive

AIIMS Director said that WHO-AIIMS have done the sero-survey to check out Covid infection rate in children.

The survey revealed the presence of antibodies in children as much as they were found in adults over 18 plus which means that 50-60 per cent of children already had Covid infection therefore chances are less that they will be more vulnerable during the third wave if it comes.

Since Sero Survey showed children were already infected as they had antibodies, we should not be worried or in a panic that the third wave will hit them more.

AIIMS Director said that during the second wave, those who didn't catch Covid or conducted Covid test, the sero-survey reveals that they too had antibodies that mean they were infected with the virus but had a mild infection... those people will have fewer chances of getting infected again.

On Covid vaccine for children, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that Pfizer vaccine has got clearances... meanwhile trials of other vaccines are also underway... whose data will be out by September.

In some areas, over 80 per cent of people were found to have anti-bodies according to Sero Survey, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.

On a possible third wave

In the third wave, there won't be as many cases as they were in the second wave, said AIIIMS Director.

However, to deal with a possible third wave, one must not forget to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It is still very necessary.

On Delta Variant

On the Delta Plus variant, AIIMS Director said cases have surfaced in some places but numbers are not of concern at present, but it is a variant of interest.

A study on Delta Plus variant is underway... so far no such data has surfaced to declare whether it is more serious.

On fighting the pandemic in future, we need to have our infrastructure including beds, other necessities. Vaccinating people as soon as possible one of our weapons to defeat pandemic.

During the second wave, cases went down when lockdown remained effective.

On vaccine hesitancy and gap between doses

On vaccine hesitancy, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that over a billion people have been vaccinated now across the world and there is no data or outcomes to say that they are creating any serious side-effects, besides mild reactions like mild fever, etc which is a case with every vaccine.

Vaccines are absolutely safe, said AIIMS Director.

Speaking on the gap between doses of the Covishield vaccine, he said it is based on scientific data.

According to a study, people who received the second dose of Covishield after 12 weeks had more anti-bodies in comparison to those who received it in 4 weeks or much earlier.

Covaxin is a synthetic vaccine, is produced in labs, said AIIMS Director over rumours that it contained calf's serum.

There is no such study so far to say that a particular vaccine is the safest, almost all vaccines available in the country are more or so equally effective.

AIIMS Director appealed to people to get vaccinated at the earliest with whichever vaccine since it is the only weapon to defeat the virus.

