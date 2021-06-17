Third wave of Covid-19 unlikely to affect children much: AIIMS survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Data of 4,500 participants were taken for the results of the time of midterm analysis from four states

The possible third wave of Covid-19 unlikely to affect children much, as per WHO, claims a survey conducted by AIIMS.

As per the survey, the SARS-CoV-2 seropositivity rate among children was high compared to the adult population, which was conducted in five selected states with a total sample size of 10,000 by WHO.

Data of 4,500 participants were taken for the results of the time of midterm analysis from four states and more results are likely to come in the next two to three months, it also said.

ALSO READ: No evidence to suggest third wave will hit children: AIIMS director

Earlier, the Centre had stressed that there is no reason to believe that children will be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months or in the next wave.

Dr N K Arora, Chairman of India's Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), had said Indian data does not show specific predilection of the currently circulating virus strains either for the youth or paediatric age group.

Latest India News