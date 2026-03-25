Tamil Nadu polls: AIADMK unveils seat distribution to BJP, PMK, AMMK; know who gets what | Full list

Chennai:

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the seat-sharing pact between its alliance partners ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The voting is scheduled for April 23 in a single phase, while the vote counting will happen on May 4.

As per the pact, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 27 seats across the state. These seats are: Mylapore, Thalli, Modakkurichi, Udhagamandalam, Avinashi, Tiruppur South, Coimbatore North, Gandarvakottai, Pudukkottai, Tiruppattur, Madurai South, Sattur, Tiruchendur, Vasudevanallur, Radhapuram, Nagercoil, Vilavancode, Avadi, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Aranthangi, Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram and Rasipuram.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has been allotted 18 seats, which are Salem West, Dharmapuri, Pennagaram, Vikravandi, Sholingur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruporur, Uthiramerur, Jayankondam, Polur, Gingee, Virudhachalam, Rishivandiyam, Kattumannarkoil, Kilvelur, Perambur, Salem North and Ambattur.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will contest 11 seats, including Periyakulam, Mannargudi, Thiruvaiyaru, Karaikudi, Tiruppattur, Nanguneri, Ottapidaram, Tiruchirappalli West, Saidapet, Poonamallee and Madathukulam.

The Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar (TMC-M) has secured 5 seats, namely Oddanchatram, Erode West, Ranipet, Killiyoor and Kumbakonam. All these seats will, however, be contested by TMC candidates on the BJP symbol.

The Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) will contest 2 seats—Pallavaram and Kunnam.

The Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) has been allocated 1 seat, Rajapalayam.

The Puratchi Bharatham Katchi has been given 1 seat, Kilvaithinankuppam.

South Indian Forward Bloc (SIFB) will also contest one seat, Madurai South. Like TMC-M, SIFB’s candidate will also contest on the BJP symbol.

Rest of the seats will be contested by the AIADMK.

Notably, the AIADMK also released its poll manifesto on Tuesday, unveiling a wide-ranging package of welfare promises aimed at women, elderly and families.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

According to the latest voter list, the state has approximately 5.67 crore registered voters. Out of the 234 total Assembly constituencies, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

The main parties competing in these elections include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Indian National Congress.