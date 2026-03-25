Trump's approval rating drops to 36% amid rising prices and Iran conflict

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump is facing a noticeable drop in public approval, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey shows that only 36% of Americans currently approve of his performance, down from 40% just a week earlier. This marks one of the lowest points in his approval ratings since returning to office.

A major reason behind the decline appears to be growing dissatisfaction with the economy. Rising fuel prices have become a key issue for many Americans. Only about 25% of people said they are satisfied with how Trump is handling the cost of living.

Confidence in his economic leadership is also low, with just 29% approval. This is even lower than ratings seen during the presidency of Joe Biden, underlining how serious economic concerns have become for voters.

Impact of Iran conflict

The ongoing conflict with Iran is another factor affecting public opinion. Support for US military strikes has slightly dropped, with only 35% backing the action, while a majority 61% are against it.

Many Americans are also worried about long-term consequences. Nearly half of those surveyed believe the conflict could make the United States less safe in the future, while only a small portion think it will improve security.

Fuel prices add to pressure

Since the start of the conflict, petrol prices in the US have increased significantly, rising by about a dollar per gallon. Experts warn that if fuel costs remain high, it could further impact the overall economy and everyday expenses.

Despite the overall decline, Trump continues to receive strong support from his Republican base. However, even within his party, concern is growing especially regarding the rising cost of living. A higher number of Republican voters now express dissatisfaction compared to earlier polls.

The drop in approval ratings could have an impact on upcoming elections. While Democrats see this as an opportunity, they are not yet gaining a clear advantage. On economic issues, Republicans still hold a slight edge among voters.