Panel asks Twitter why it should not be fined for 'violating' rule of land

Twitter India's public policy manager Shagufta Kamran and legal counsel Ayushi Kapoor deposed before the panel on Friday.

Twitter on Friday was asked why it should not be fined for 'violating' rule of land. Twitter India representatives and officials of the Information Technology Ministry officials on Friday deposed before a parliamentary panel on Friday to examine the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing misuse of online news media platforms.

The parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, heard their views on the subject. Twitter India's public policy manager Shagufta Kamran and legal counsel Ayushi Kapoor deposed before the panel on Friday.

The meeting comes at a time when the social media giant is engaged in a row with the Centre over a range of issues including its stand on the new IT rules.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Wednesday said Twitter failed to comply with intermediary guidelines and has "deliberately" chosen the path of non-compliance despite being granted multiple opportunities.

Lashing out at the micro-blogging platform over non-compliance, Prasad said that it is "astounding" that Twitter that portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines.

The Ghaziabad Police has sent a notice to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, asking him to join a probe in connection with the case involving an assault on a Muslim man here earlier this month, officials said Friday.

The Twitter India MD was also questioned by the Delhi Police last month in connection with its probe into the 'COVID toolkit' case.

The microblogging site had faced backlash when it briefly removed the 'blue tick' verification badge from the personal account of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and of several senior RSS functionaries, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

